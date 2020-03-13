ZAGREB: The 158th Board of Management meeting of Eurimages, which was due to take place in Zagreb from 17 to 20 March 2020, has been cancelled.
The Secretariat of the Council of Europe announced on 9 March 2020 that, due to the evolving Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in Europe and the Council of Europe's host country France, all meetings of the missions with headquarters in France will be cancelled.
The bodies of the fund are working on finding a solution as soon as possible, in order to be able to reach the decisions on the projects that the fund will support in this deadline, according to a press release: https://www.havc.hr/eng/info-centre/news/158th-meeting-of-eurimages-in-zagreb-cancelled.