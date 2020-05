ZAGREB: The first Croatian on demand subscriber platform Svevid has started operations in early May via the website www.svevid.net . It was created by a Zagreb company.

The Croatian platform will present Croatian and regional cinematography with film titles from the former Yugoslavia from the 1940s until the present day.

Svevid is SVOD (subscriptional video on demand), with the user accessing content according to the subscriber model, and not on the basis of individual transactions. The subscription fees start at four EUR per month.