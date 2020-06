ZAGREB: The 18th Zagreb Film Festival , which will take place 8 – 15 November 2020, has opened its call for entries for competition films and for the My First Script workshop.

The festival competition focuses on films by up-and-coming international and Croatian directors. The workshop is for filmmakers developing their first feature-length films and is a component of the festival’s industry section.

The deadline for entries for the competition programme is 23 August. Applications for the workshop are due by 20 August.