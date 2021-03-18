FESTIVALS: Animafest Zagreb Announces 2021 Competition Films

Prince in a Pastry Shop by Katarzyna Agopsowicz

ZAGREB: Animafest Zagreb , which will be held 7 – 12 June 2021, has announced the animated films selected for its competition sections.

Films from Croatia, Estonia, Hungary and Poland are among the participants of the festival’s main competition of short animated films. The festival will also have a competition of Croatian films and a student film competition.

A symposium on contemporary animation studies will take place on 8 and 9 June.

GRAND COMPETITION ― SHORT FILM 2021

A Little Too Much (USA)

Directed by Martina Scarpelli

Affairs of the Art (UK, Canada)

Directed by Joanna Quinn

Anna, Cat and Mouse (Russia)

Directed by Varya Yakovleva

Awkward (USA)

Directed by Nata Metlukh

Can You See Them? (Croatia)

Directed by Bruno Razum

Easter Eggs (Belgium, France, Netherlands)

Directed by Nicolas Keppens

Forever (USA)

Directed by Mitch McGlocklin

Friend of a Friend (France)

Directed by Zachary Zezima

Gold is Eating People (China)

Directed by Xia Su

Grey to Green (South Korea, Chile)

Directed by Marcos Sánchez

Happiness (Russia)

Directed by Andrey Zhidkov

Hide (France, Hungary, Canada)

Directed by Daniel Gray

Hold Me Tight (Belgium, France)

Directed by Mélanie Robert-Tourneur

Homeless Home (France)

Directed by Alberto Vázquez

In My Chest Of Fire There Is Still Place To Temple Your Dagger (Spain)

Directed by Pablo Ballarín

Maalbeek (France)

Directed by Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis

Mad in Xpain (Spain)

Directed by Coke Riobóo

Monachopsis (Belgium)

Directed by Liesbet van Loon

Night Bus (Taiwan)

Directed by Joe Hsieh

Orders (Spain)

Directed by Aleix Pitarch

Orgiastic Hyper-Plastic (Denmark, UK)

Directed by Paul Bush

Powerwash (ILove You) (UK)

Directed by Rory Waudby-Tolley

Precious (Poland)

Directed by Paul Mas

Prince in a Pastry Shop (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Agopsowicz

Salvia at Nine (South Korea)

Directed by Nari JANG

See Me (Netherlands)

Directed by Yvonne Kroese, Patty Stenger

Selection Process (Spain)

Directed by Carla Pereira

Sfumato (USA)

Directed by Robert Seidel

Study of Color and Gesture (Brazil)

Directed by Tetsuya Maruyama

Swipe (Pakistan)

Directed by Arafat Mazhar

Tales from the Multiverse (Denmark)

Directed by Magnus Igland Møller, Peter Smith, Mette Tange

The Deep Water (Ukraine)

Directed by Anna Dudko

The Fourth Wall (Iran)

Directed by Mahboobeh Kalaee

The Girl Who Stood Still (Portugal)

Directed by Joana Toste

The Moon (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Popakul

The Owl and the Pussycat (UK)

Directed by Mole Hill

The Raft (Croatia)

Directed by Marko Meštrović

The Stork (Estonia)

Directed by Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tšinakov

The Train Driver (Germany)

Directed by Zuniel Kim, Christian Wittmoser

Tom (Brazil)

Directed by Felippe Steffens

Trona Pinnacles (France)

Directed by Mathilde Parquet

Under the Skin, the Bark (France)

Directed by Franck Dion

We Were a Sterile Bomb (Israel)

Directed by Dotan Moreno

Your Own Bullshit (Poland)

Directed by Daria Kopiec