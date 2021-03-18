FESTIVALS: Animafest Zagreb Announces 2021 Competition Films

Films from Croatia, Estonia, Hungary and Poland are among the participants of the festival’s main competition of short animated films. The festival will also have a competition of Croatian films and a student film competition.
A symposium on contemporary animation studies will take place on 8 and 9 June.
GRAND COMPETITION ― SHORT FILM 2021
A Little Too Much (USA)
Directed by Martina Scarpelli
Affairs of the Art (UK, Canada)
Directed by Joanna Quinn
Anna, Cat and Mouse (Russia)
Directed by Varya Yakovleva
Awkward (USA)
Directed by Nata Metlukh
Can You See Them? (Croatia)
Directed by Bruno Razum
Easter Eggs (Belgium, France, Netherlands)
Directed by Nicolas Keppens
Forever (USA)
Directed by Mitch McGlocklin
Friend of a Friend (France)
Directed by Zachary Zezima
Gold is Eating People (China)
Directed by Xia Su
Grey to Green (South Korea, Chile)
Directed by Marcos Sánchez
Happiness (Russia)
Directed by Andrey Zhidkov
Hide (France, Hungary, Canada)
Directed by Daniel Gray
Hold Me Tight (Belgium, France)
Directed by Mélanie Robert-Tourneur
Homeless Home (France)
Directed by Alberto Vázquez
In My Chest Of Fire There Is Still Place To Temple Your Dagger (Spain)
Directed by Pablo Ballarín
Maalbeek (France)
Directed by Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis
Mad in Xpain (Spain)
Directed by Coke Riobóo
Monachopsis (Belgium)
Directed by Liesbet van Loon
Night Bus (Taiwan)
Directed by Joe Hsieh
Orders (Spain)
Directed by Aleix Pitarch
Orgiastic Hyper-Plastic (Denmark, UK)
Directed by Paul Bush
Powerwash (ILove You) (UK)
Directed by Rory Waudby-Tolley
Precious (Poland)
Directed by Paul Mas
Prince in a Pastry Shop (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Agopsowicz
Salvia at Nine (South Korea)
Directed by Nari JANG
See Me (Netherlands)
Directed by Yvonne Kroese, Patty Stenger
Selection Process (Spain)
Directed by Carla Pereira
Sfumato (USA)
Directed by Robert Seidel
Study of Color and Gesture (Brazil)
Directed by Tetsuya Maruyama
Swipe (Pakistan)
Directed by Arafat Mazhar
Tales from the Multiverse (Denmark)
Directed by Magnus Igland Møller, Peter Smith, Mette Tange
The Deep Water (Ukraine)
Directed by Anna Dudko
The Fourth Wall (Iran)
Directed by Mahboobeh Kalaee
The Girl Who Stood Still (Portugal)
Directed by Joana Toste
The Moon (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Popakul
The Owl and the Pussycat (UK)
Directed by Mole Hill
The Raft (Croatia)
Directed by Marko Meštrović
The Stork (Estonia)
Directed by Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tšinakov
The Train Driver (Germany)
Directed by Zuniel Kim, Christian Wittmoser
Tom (Brazil)
Directed by Felippe Steffens
Trona Pinnacles (France)
Directed by Mathilde Parquet
Under the Skin, the Bark (France)
Directed by Franck Dion
We Were a Sterile Bomb (Israel)
Directed by Dotan Moreno
Your Own Bullshit (Poland)
Directed by Daria Kopiec