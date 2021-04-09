09-04-2021

FESTIVALS: Network of Festivals in Adriatic Region Launches Joint Online Edition

    ZAGREB: The Sarajevo Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Zagreb Film Festival (Croatia), Auteur Film Festival (Serbia) and Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (Montenegro) are launching the first spring edition of a regional online festival on 9 April 2021. The festival is part of the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region and is available on the VOD platform ondemand.kinomeetingpoint.ba.

    The festival will showcase nine films selected by the programmers of all four festivals. The films will be available to audiences in Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro until 17 April 2021. Tickets are offered for 25 EUR and individual films can be rented for 4 EUR.  

    The spring edition of the festival is supported by Creative Europe and marks the beginning of a collaboration and joint effort, while this year’s later editions of each of the festivals will also showcase new, joint film programmes.

    “The crisis in the film industry caused by COVID-19 requires us to think outside the box. These key festivals located in the same linguistic region are of different sizes and profiles, but they all share a common mission: to be a platform for the promotion and presentation of European audiovisual content and talent” the organisers said in a joint statement.

    LINEUP:

    The Death of Cinema and My Father Too (Israel, France)
    Directed by Dani Rosenberg

    The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)
    Directed by Philipp Yuryev
    Produced by Rock Films
    Coproduced by Orka, Mans Film Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    One of Us (Croatia)
    Directed by Đuro Gavran
    Produced by Pipser
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Wildland (Denmark)
    Directed by Jeanette Nordahl

    Servants (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by Point Film, Radio and Television of SlovakiaNegativ, Film and Music Entertainment, Libra Film Productions, Hai Hui Entertainment, sentimentalfilm
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre

    New Order (Mexico, France)
    Directed by Michel Franco

    Little Girl (France, Denmark)
    Directed by Sébastien Lifshitz

    Retrospective Programme:

    Pavle Pavlović (Yugoslavia)
    Directed by Puriša Đorđević
    Produced by Centar Film, Filmska Radna Zajednica

    The Fragrance of Wild Flowers (Yugoslavia)
    Directed by Srđan Karanović
    Produced by Centar Film

