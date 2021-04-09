FESTIVALS: Network of Festivals in Adriatic Region Launches Joint Online Edition

The festival will showcase nine films selected by the programmers of all four festivals. The films will be available to audiences in Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro until 17 April 2021. Tickets are offered for 25 EUR and individual films can be rented for 4 EUR.

The spring edition of the festival is supported by Creative Europe and marks the beginning of a collaboration and joint effort, while this year’s later editions of each of the festivals will also showcase new, joint film programmes.

“The crisis in the film industry caused by COVID-19 requires us to think outside the box. These key festivals located in the same linguistic region are of different sizes and profiles, but they all share a common mission: to be a platform for the promotion and presentation of European audiovisual content and talent” the organisers said in a joint statement.

LINEUP:

The Death of Cinema and My Father Too (Israel, France)

Directed by Dani Rosenberg

The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Philipp Yuryev

Produced by Rock Films

Coproduced by Orka, Mans Film Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

One of Us (Croatia)

Directed by Đuro Gavran

Produced by Pipser

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Wildland (Denmark)

Directed by Jeanette Nordahl

Servants (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by Point Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Negativ, Film and Music Entertainment, Libra Film Productions, Hai Hui Entertainment, sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre

New Order (Mexico, France)

Directed by Michel Franco

Little Girl (France, Denmark)

Directed by Sébastien Lifshitz

Retrospective Programme:

Pavle Pavlović (Yugoslavia)

Directed by Puriša Đorđević

Produced by Centar Film, Filmska Radna Zajednica

The Fragrance of Wild Flowers (Yugoslavia)

Directed by Srđan Karanović

Produced by Centar Film