ITV and Altitude Television Film The Ipcress File in Croatia

ZAGREB: The Cold War spy classic The Ipcress File, based on Len Deighton's novel and first adapted for the screen in 1965, is being transformed into a new TV series produced by Altitude Television and ITV Studios, which started shooting in Zagreb on 22 April 2021. This is the biggest international production to arrive in Croatia in 2021, after a year marked by COVID-19 restrictions.

After two months of shooting in Liverpool, the crew moved to Zagreb, where they will be filming until mid-June 2021. Production services are provided by the Croatian company MP filmska produkcija.

The adaptation is written by John Hodge and directed by James Watkins, while the cast is led by Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton, and Tom Hollander.

Croatia offers a rebate of 25% on local spending through the Filming in Croatia programme. An additional 5% is approved for productions filming in regions with below-average development. Additional logistical support is provided by the Zagreb film Office.