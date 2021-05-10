PRODUCTION: Dutch/Belgian/Croatian Coproduction Crossing Shoots in Croatia

PULA: Dutch director Jacqueline Van Vugt started filming her debut feature Crossing in Pula on 5 May 2021. The film, coproduced by Revolver Films (the Netherlands), A Private View (Belgium) and Nukleus film (Croatia), is set in the Mediterranean Sea, but the filming will be done in Croatia. Tax rebates are provided through the Filming in Croatia programme.

The crew will spend 11 days filming in the Croatian cities of Pula, Rijeka, Zadar and Zagreb, in addition to 19 days spent on ferries provided by the local transport company Jadrolinija. According to Siniša Juričić from Nukleus film, who is the executive producer, local professionals make 85 percent of the film crew.

The project got 100,000 EUR / 750,000 HRK in 2020 from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) as a minority coproduction.

The film follows three intervening narratives on a ferry crossing from Morocco to Spain. Troubled by the fear of loss, doubt and indecision, everyone makes their own crossing to “the other” in the hope of salvation. But their powerlessness leaves room for fate to step in.

Moroccan actor Soumaya Akaaboune and French-Moroccan actor Karim Saidi, together with Dutch actors Hadewych Minis and Gijs Naber lead the international cast.

Production Information:

Producer:

Revolver Films (the Netherlands)

Coproducers:

A Private View (Belgium)

Nukleus film (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Jacqueline Van Vugt

Scriptwriter: Jacqueline Van Vugt

Cast: Soumaya Akaaboune, Karim Saidi, Hadewych Minis, Gijs Naber