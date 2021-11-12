12-11-2021

FNE at Zagreb FF 2021: The Staffroom

By
    The Staffroom by Sonja Tarokić The Staffroom by Sonja Tarokić credit: Kinorama

    ZAGREB: The Staffroom / Zbornica, the debut feature of Sonja Tarokić, screens in the main competition of the Zagreb Film Festival, which runs 14 – 21 November 2021. The film produced by Ankica Jurić Tilić from Kinorama won the Ecumenical Jury Prize and the Special Jury Prize when it premiered at the Karlovy Vary IFF.

    Despite her lack of experience, Anamarija starts her first year as a school counsellor with enthusiasm, having grown tired of her two-year-long maternity leave. However, confronted with the restrictions of the school system and surrounded by burnt-out and apathetic teachers, she wages her own war against the problem of the history teacher, unaware that in doing so she is gradually becoming like the rest of her colleagues in the staffroom.

    The reported budget of the film was 1.2 m EUR. The Croatian Audiovisual Centre supported the film. The project participated in the Torino Script&Pitch Film Lab 2015.

    Production Information:

    Kinorama
    Sulekova 29, 10000
    Zagreb, Croatia
    Phone: +385 1 231 6787
    Fax: +385 1 231 6788
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Credits:
    Director: Sonja Tarokić
    Scriptwriter: Sonja Tarokić
    DoP: Danko Vučinović
    Cast: Marina Redžepović, Stojan Matavulj, Nives Ivanković, Maja Posavec, Sandra Lončarić, Daria Lorenci Flatz

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Goran Kulenović Shoots The Death of the Little Match Girl FNE at Zagreb FF 2021: As Far as I Can Walk »