FNE at Zagreb FF 2021: The Staffroom

Despite her lack of experience, Anamarija starts her first year as a school counsellor with enthusiasm, having grown tired of her two-year-long maternity leave. However, confronted with the restrictions of the school system and surrounded by burnt-out and apathetic teachers, she wages her own war against the problem of the history teacher, unaware that in doing so she is gradually becoming like the rest of her colleagues in the staffroom.
The reported budget of the film was 1.2 m EUR. The Croatian Audiovisual Centre supported the film. The project participated in the Torino Script&Pitch Film Lab 2015.
Production Information:
Kinorama
Sulekova 29, 10000
Zagreb, Croatia
Phone: +385 1 231 6787
Fax: +385 1 231 6788
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Credits:
Director: Sonja Tarokić
Scriptwriter: Sonja Tarokić
DoP: Danko Vučinović
Cast: Marina Redžepović, Stojan Matavulj, Nives Ivanković, Maja Posavec, Sandra Lončarić, Daria Lorenci Flatz