DUBROVNIK: The tourist show Bedekr produced by the Czech Television wrapped shooting a new season in Croatia in Zagreb, Plitvice Lakes, and Dubrovnik.

The three shooting days in Dubrovnik took place 28-31 March 2022 and were organised by the Dubrovnik Tourist Board and the Dubrovnik-Neretva County Tourist Board, according to The Dubrovnik Times.

The new season of the popular show, whose hosts are the Czech actors Martin Pisarik and Ivana Jiresova, will be aired in late September of 2022.