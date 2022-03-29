PRODUCTION: Croatian Director Igor Mirković Wraps Filming on Sweet Simona

ZAGREB: Croatian writer/director Igor Mirković has entered postproduction with his new feature drama Sweet Simona / Slatka Simona, produced by Ivan Maloča and his company Interfilm .

Sweet Simona is a film about a love affair in the virtual world, in which everyone hides their identities, but they also reveal their deepest secrets to each other and form palpable emotional relationships with strangers.

“I wrote the first version of the script in 2016, when I met a man who worked in an online sex text messages company. For me, the experience of working on Sweet Simona was a dive into a world I knew little about. I felt like an actor preparing for a role that had nothing to do with his personality”, the director said.

The main cast is composed of Toma Medvešek, Jerko Maričić, Tina Keserović, and Maja Mirela Jurić.

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre supported the production of the film with 514,350 EUR / 4.9 m HRK. Additional 46,150 EUR / 350,000 HRK was granted for filming under the COVID-19 circumstances. The filming was also supported by the Croatian Radiotelevision.

Filming started on 9 February 2022 in Zagreb and finished on 20 March 2022 in Wolfsberg, near the Austrian city of Graz. Most scenes were filmed in Zagreb and the nearby town of Samobor. The premiere is expected to take place in late autumn 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Interfilm (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Igor Mirković

Scriptwriter: Igor Mirković

DoP: Ivan Zadro

Editor: Tomislav Pavlic

Cast: Toma Medvešek, Jerko Maričić, Tina Keserović, Maja Mirela Jurić, Nela Kocsis, Kristijan Ugrina, Paško Vukasović, Luka Knez, Darko Stazić, Nikolina Prkačin