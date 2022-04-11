FESTIVALS: ZagrebDox 2022 Announces Winners

The Balcony Movie by Paweł Łoziński

ZAGREB: Swedish Sabaya directed by Hogir Hirori won the Big Stamp in the International Competition of the 18th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival ZagrebDOX (3-10 April 2022). The Big Stamp in the Regional Competition went to Swiss/Serbian Dida directed by Nikola Ilić and Corina Schwingruber Ilić.

The festival screened 86 films in 11 sections at the Kaptol Boutique Cinema in Zagreb.

WINNERS:

International Competition:

Big Stamp:

Sabaya (Sweden)

Directed by Hogir Hirori

Special Mentions:



The Balcony Movie (Poland)

Directed by Pawel Lozinski

1970 (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

Regional Competition:

Big Stamp:

Dida (Switzerland, Serbia)

Directed by Nikola Ilić, Corina Schwingruber Ilić

Special Mention:

Bigger than Trauma (Croatia)

Directed by Vedrana Pribačić, Mirta Puhlovski

Young Jury Awards:

Little Stamp:

Children of the Mist (Vietnam)

Directed by Diễm Hà Lệ

Special Mention:

Octopus (USA, Liban, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Karim Kassem

Movies That Matter Award for Best Human Rights Achievement:

A House Made of Splinters (Finland, Denmark, Ukraine, Sweden)

Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont

Movies That Matter Special Mention:

Imad’s Childhood (Latvia, Sweden, Irak)

Directed by Zahavi Sanjavi

FIPRESCI Award:

The Bubble (Switzerland, Austria)

Directed by Valerie Blankenbyl

Teen Dox Award:

Yaren and the Sun (Belgium)

Directed by Renate Raman, Joren Slaets

My Generation Award (given by the founder and director of ZagrebDox Nenad Puhovski):

Marco Bellocchio for Marx Can Wait (Italy)