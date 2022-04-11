FESTIVALS: ZagrebDox 2022 Announces Winners

The festival screened 86 films in 11 sections at the Kaptol Boutique Cinema in Zagreb.
WINNERS:
International Competition:
Big Stamp:
Sabaya (Sweden)
Directed by Hogir Hirori
Special Mentions:
The Balcony Movie (Poland)
Directed by Pawel Lozinski
1970 (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wolski
Regional Competition:
Big Stamp:
Dida (Switzerland, Serbia)
Directed by Nikola Ilić, Corina Schwingruber Ilić
Special Mention:
Bigger than Trauma (Croatia)
Directed by Vedrana Pribačić, Mirta Puhlovski
Young Jury Awards:
Little Stamp:
Children of the Mist (Vietnam)
Directed by Diễm Hà Lệ
Special Mention:
Octopus (USA, Liban, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Karim Kassem
Movies That Matter Award for Best Human Rights Achievement:
A House Made of Splinters (Finland, Denmark, Ukraine, Sweden)
Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont
Movies That Matter Special Mention:
Imad’s Childhood (Latvia, Sweden, Irak)
Directed by Zahavi Sanjavi
FIPRESCI Award:
The Bubble (Switzerland, Austria)
Directed by Valerie Blankenbyl
Teen Dox Award:
Yaren and the Sun (Belgium)
Directed by Renate Raman, Joren Slaets
My Generation Award (given by the founder and director of ZagrebDox Nenad Puhovski):
Marco Bellocchio for Marx Can Wait (Italy)