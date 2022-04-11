11-04-2022

FESTIVALS: ZagrebDox 2022 Announces Winners

By
    The Balcony Movie by Paweł Łoziński The Balcony Movie by Paweł Łoziński source: ZagrebDox

    ZAGREB: Swedish Sabaya directed by Hogir Hirori won the Big Stamp in the International Competition of the 18th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival ZagrebDOX  (3-10 April 2022). The Big Stamp in the Regional Competition went to Swiss/Serbian Dida directed by Nikola Ilić and Corina Schwingruber Ilić.

    The festival screened 86 films in 11 sections at the Kaptol Boutique Cinema in Zagreb.

    WINNERS:

    International Competition:

    Big Stamp:
    Sabaya (Sweden)
    Directed by Hogir Hirori

    Special Mentions:

    The Balcony Movie (Poland)
    Directed by Pawel Lozinski

    1970 (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wolski

    Regional Competition:

    Big Stamp:
    Dida (Switzerland, Serbia)
    Directed by Nikola Ilić, Corina Schwingruber Ilić

    Special Mention:
    Bigger than Trauma (Croatia)
    Directed by Vedrana Pribačić, Mirta Puhlovski

    Young Jury Awards:

    Little Stamp:
    Children of the Mist (Vietnam)
    Directed by Diễm Hà Lệ

    Special Mention:
    Octopus (USA, Liban, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Karim Kassem

    Movies That Matter Award for Best Human Rights Achievement:
    A House Made of Splinters (Finland, Denmark, Ukraine, Sweden)
    Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont

    Movies That Matter Special Mention:
    Imad’s Childhood (Latvia, Sweden, Irak)
    Directed by Zahavi Sanjavi

    FIPRESCI Award:
    The Bubble (Switzerland, Austria)
    Directed by Valerie Blankenbyl

    Teen Dox Award:
    Yaren and the Sun (Belgium)
    Directed by Renate Raman, Joren Slaets

    My Generation Award (given by the founder and director of ZagrebDox Nenad Puhovski):
    Marco Bellocchio for Marx Can Wait (Italy)

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Kino Magistrala Network of Cinemas Launched in Croatia