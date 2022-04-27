FESTIVALS: Croatian Film Days 2022 Announces Programme

ZAGREB: The 31st edition of the Croatian Film Days / Dani hrvatskog filma will screen 73 films, which have been selected from among 179 applicants. The most comprehensive overview of short and mid-length film production in Croatia will take place at the Tuškanac cinema in Zagreb 10-14 May 2022.

Ten titles will compete in the animated film category, 15 in the documentary competition, 16 in the experimental film category, 16 in the fiction film category, and 16 titles in the video competition.

Most of the selected films are short and medium-length, but there are also a few long films such as the documentaries Factory to the Workers / Tvornice radnicima by Srđan Kovačević, produced by Fade In, Windows / Prozori by Damir Radić, produced by Blank_filmski inkubator, and Bigger than Trauma / Veće od traume by Vedrana Pribačić and Marta Puhlovski, produced by Metar60.

Croatian Film Days is a national festival founded in 1991 and organised by the Croatian Film Association. The awards are given by the jury, the Croatian Society of Film Critics and the audience.