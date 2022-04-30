PRODUCTION: Pavo Marinković Enters Postproduction with Vampires of Miljacka

ZAGREB: Pavo Marinković has wrapped filming on his new feature film Vampires of Miljacka / Bosanski lonac, produced by Croatia’s Telefilm in coproduction with Austria’s Nanook Film, and in collaboration with the Oktavijan Theater from Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Film Association from Mostar.

This sentimental immigrant comedy explores the relationship between the "civilised" West and the "temperamental" Balkans through the story of Faruk, a poet from Sarajevo, who is desperate to avoid deportation to his hometown after 20 years of living in Austria.

The main role is played by the Bosnian actor Senad Bašić, and the international cast includes Bruna Bebić, Andreas Kiendl, Birgit Stöger, Admir Glamočak, Zlatko Burić, Igor Kovač, Julia Franz Richter, Dejan Aćimović, Dražen Kühn, Aleksandar Petrovic, Goran Grgic, Wolfram Berger and Ismet Colic.

Stanislav Babić is producing. The project was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre with 454,200 EUR / 3.5 m HRK for its production in 2020, and also with 24,000 EUR / 180,000 HRK as extra support for feature film production under the COVID-19 circumstances in 2021. Additional support of 140,000 EUR was provided by Eurimages in 2021. Previously, funding had been secured by the Austrian Film Institute (30,000 EUR for project development in 2019), the MEDIA fund (30,000 EUR for production in 2019) and the Sarajevo Film Fund (20,450 EUR / 40,000 KM for minority coproduction in 2019). Additional support was given by Cinestyria, the Graz Film Commission, and the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT). The budget is estimated at 750,000 EUR / 5.7 m HRK.

The shooting started in Graz, Austria, in October 2021, but it was interrupted due to the main actor's illness. The second part of the filming finished on 25 April 2022 in Zagreb.

Production Information:

Producer:

Telefilm (Croatia)

Coproducer:

Nanook Film (Austria)

Credits:

Director: Pavo Marinković

Scriptwriter: Pavo Marinković

DoP: Peter Roehsler

Editor: Dubravko Slunjski

Production designer: Burkahard Stuhlecker

Costume designer: Gordana Rapić

Music: Teg Regklis

Cast: Senad Bašić, Bruna Bebić, Andreas Kiendl, Birgit Stöger, Admir Glamočak, Zlatko Burić, Igor Kovač, Julia Franz Richter, Dejan Aćimović, Dražen Kühn, Aleksandar Petrović, Goran Grgić, Wolfram Berger, Ismet Čolić