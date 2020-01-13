NICOSIA: The Greek-American producer/director Dimitri Logothetis is in preparation with Man of War, for which he is in talks with a major action actor. The project is set to be the second film by Logothetis to benefit from the Cyprus incentives scheme. The director shot the sci-fi film Jiu-Jitsu starring Nicholas Cage in Cyprus in 2019.
Dimitri Logothetis told the Cypriot media that he already has a new film fund of more than 225 m EUR and wants to use half of it for the production of Man of War in Cyprus. Shooting is planned for late March or April 2020.
Man of War is written by Gary Scott Thompson (known for the Fast and Furious film franchise) and it will be produced by Logothetis together with former Disney executive and co-producer of Paul Blart: Mall Cop Todd Garner, as well as with Chris Economides.
Highland Film Group is managing the sales of both Man of War and Jiu-Jitsu.
The sci-fi film Jiu-Jitsu is the first international film exclusively shot in Cyprus under the incentive scheme launched by the Cypriot government in 2019. The film successfully completed shooting in Cyprus last August and is expected to premiere in February 2020 and to reach cinemas in more than 40 countries in March 2020.
The cash rebate scheme provides Cypriot and foreign producers with cash rebates and/or tax credits of up to 35% on qualifying production expenditures, as well as tax allowances of 20% for investment in infrastructure and equipment.