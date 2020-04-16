LIMASSOL: The Three of Us from director Suela Bako and producer Sabina Kodra from Erafilm in Albania won the Best Project award of the first special online edition of Dot.on.the.map Industry Days presented 9 – 11 April 2020 under the framework of the 18th Cyprus Film Days International Festival. The festival itself was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Six fiction feature film projects were pitched to more than forty film professionals from seventeen countries, including producers, sales agents and film festival representatives.
The main award consisted of colour correction and DCP mastering services worth 11,000 EUR, offered by Full Moon Productions and a cash prize of 1,000 EUR, offered by the Directors Guild of Cyprus.
The Agora Networking Award οffered by the Thessaloniki International Film Festival went to Croatian producer Tena Gojic from Dinaridi Film for the project Four Days at the Sea by Ivana Skrabalo.
The 1st edition of Dot.on.the.map Industry Days took place in a virtual environment from the 9 to 11 April 2020, in partnership with the Thessaloniki International Film Festival. Dot.on.the.map Industry Days is an initiative of the artistic directors of the Cyprus Film Days IFF, film director Tonia Mishiali, film scholar Dr Costas Constantinides, and producer/director Marios Stylianou. Film director Danae Stylianou serves as head of Dot.on.the.map.