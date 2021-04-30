30-04-2021

Lives of Hamid Awarded Best Project at Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point

    LIMASSOL: Lives of Hamid by the French director Jonathan Millet was awarded Best Project at the 2nd edition of Dot on the Map Industry Days, which was held in the framework of the 19th edition of the Cyprus Film Days.

    The Agora Networking Award went to the Cypriot director Stelana Kliris, the writer/director/producer of Gizem.

    Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, a coproduction, education and networking platform, was organised online in collaboration with the AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece. Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days consisted of two sections: Dot.on.the.map Meeting Point and Dot.on.the.map Cinema Talks.

    The 2nd edition of Dot.on.the.map Industry Days took place 21-23 April 2021 and was organised by the Cyprus Film Days International Festival, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.

