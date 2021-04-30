Lives of Hamid Awarded Best Project at Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point

LIMASSOL: Lives of Hamid by the French director Jonathan Millet was awarded Best Project at the 2nd edition of Dot on the Map Industry Days , which was held in the framework of the 19th edition of the Cyprus Film Days .

The Agora Networking Award went to the Cypriot director Stelana Kliris, the writer/director/producer of Gizem.

Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, a coproduction, education and networking platform, was organised online in collaboration with the AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece. Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days consisted of two sections: Dot.on.the.map Meeting Point and Dot.on.the.map Cinema Talks.

The 2nd edition of Dot.on.the.map Industry Days took place 21-23 April 2021 and was organised by the Cyprus Film Days International Festival, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.