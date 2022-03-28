FNE Podcast: Tonia Mishiali: Co-Artistic Director of Cyprus Film Days IF

FNE's Georgian correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Tonia Mishiali, artistic director of the Cyprus Film Days IF , about the 20th edition of the festival in Cyprus, which will take place in a physical format 8–16 April 2022, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants.

Tonia talks about both the challenges and difficulties that the pandemic has created for the festival, as well as the programme, industry days and guests of this year’s event.

Tonia is a writer, director and producer, member of the Hellenic, European Film Academies, and Berlinale Talents alumna. Her films have been officially selected for prestigious and ‘A’ list film festivals like Locarno, Karlovy Vary, Cairo, Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, Seattle, Sarajevo, Sofia, Transilvania, Stockholm, as well as Sydney, at which she was selected for the European Film Promotion’s “Europe! voices of women in film” section, where films by Europe's ten most outstanding women directors were presented. Her films have been released theatrically worldwide, while streaming on major platforms (HBO Europe, Amazon Prime USA).

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.