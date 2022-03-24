24-03-2022

Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days 2022 Announces Programme

    LIMASSOL: Seven feature film projects have been selected for the Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Co-production Forum 2022, which will take place within Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days 14-16 April 2022.

    The event is held in the framework of the 20th Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2022 and in partnership with the Thessaloniki International Film Festival Agora.

    Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Co-production Forum 2022 Selected Projects:

    4 Ηοurs (Cyprus)
    Directed by Petros Charalambous
    Produced by Film Etc.

    Aisha Can't Fly Away Anymore (Egypt)
    Directed by Morad Mostafa

    Avanos (Greece)
    Directed by Panayiotis Charamis,

    Maricel (Cyprus, Greece)
    Directed by Elias Demetriou
    Produced by Filmblades 
    Coproduced by Homemade Films

    Redeem Me (Israel)
    Directed by Rachel Hananashvili

    The Consequences of Freedom (Albania)
    Directed by Lorin Terezi\

    To Get Her (Italy)
    Directed by Sabrina Iannucci

