Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days 2022 Announces Programme

LIMASSOL: Seven feature film projects have been selected for the Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Co-production Forum 2022, which will take place within Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days 14-16 April 2022.

The event is held in the framework of the 20th Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2022 and in partnership with the Thessaloniki International Film Festival Agora.

Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Co-production Forum 2022 Selected Projects:

4 Ηοurs (Cyprus)

Directed by Petros Charalambous

Produced by Film Etc.

Aisha Can't Fly Away Anymore (Egypt)

Directed by Morad Mostafa

Avanos (Greece)

Directed by Panayiotis Charamis,

Maricel (Cyprus, Greece)

Directed by Elias Demetriou

Produced by Filmblades

Coproduced by Homemade Films

Redeem Me (Israel)

Directed by Rachel Hananashvili

The Consequences of Freedom (Albania)

Directed by Lorin Terezi\

To Get Her (Italy)

Directed by Sabrina Iannucci

