Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days 2022 Announces Programme

The event is held in the framework of the 20th Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2022 and in partnership with the Thessaloniki International Film Festival Agora.
Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Co-production Forum 2022 Selected Projects:
4 Ηοurs (Cyprus)
Directed by Petros Charalambous
Produced by Film Etc.
Aisha Can't Fly Away Anymore (Egypt)
Directed by Morad Mostafa
Avanos (Greece)
Directed by Panayiotis Charamis,
Maricel (Cyprus, Greece)
Directed by Elias Demetriou
Produced by Filmblades
Coproduced by Homemade Films
Redeem Me (Israel)
Directed by Rachel Hananashvili
The Consequences of Freedom (Albania)
Directed by Lorin Terezi\
To Get Her (Italy)
Directed by Sabrina Iannucci
