Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days Announces Programme of Events

LIMASSOL: The third edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days (14-16 April 2022) has announced its programme of events, which are intended exclusively for accredited film professionals.

Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days provides an excellent opportunity to network with industry professionals from across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, and to explore coproduction and distribution opportunities, discuss new projects in development and pursue crossborder collaborations.

Beside the pitchings from the Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Co-production Forum 2022, the Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days will include a series of events and masterclasses intended exclusively for industry professionals.

The deadline for accreditation requests is 6 April 2022.

The coproduction, training and networking platform Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days is held in the framework of the 20th Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2022 and in partnership with the Thessaloniki International Film Festival Agora.

