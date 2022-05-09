PRODUCTION: Cypriot Directors Corinna Avraamidou and Kyriacos Tofarides in Postproduction with Iman

NICOSIA: Cypriot writers/directors Corinna Avraamidou and Kyriacos Tofarides are currently in postproduction with Iman, a 100% Cypriot drama produced by AB Seahorese Film Productions .

Abdallah, an Arab Muslim civil engineer married to Irene, a Greek Cypriot woman, is blamed for the collapse of a building in an Arab refugee settlement, which causes the death of seven people. Having been radicalised, Iman and Leila, two young Europeans of Arab origin, are sent to Cyprus, where they organise a terrorist attack at a Forum of European Leaders. Michelle, a lonely 17-year old girl, child of a broken family, falls for Angelos, a handsome, domineering young man with racist ideals. Their relationship is strained when Michelle becomes pregnant. Ultimately, the three stories will overlap in an unexpected way.

Corinna Avraamidou and Kyriacos Tofarides penned the script and the cast includes actors from Lebanon and Cyprus: Stephanie Atala, Rita Hayek, Andreas Tselepos, Margarita Zachariou, Pambina Georgiou, Prokopis Agathokleous and Varnavas Kyriazis.

“Shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging. We had to take measures to protect the cast and crew, but we understood we had to keep going”, producer Andros Achilleos told FNE.

Andros Achilleos is producing through Cypriot AB Seahorese Film Productions. Petros Charalambous is line producer. The project is supported by the Film Advisory Committee of the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, in collaboration with the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CYBC). The budget is 750,000 EUR, of which 530,000 EUR come from the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.

“Part of the film was shot in December 2020 and the rest was shot in the summer of 2021, in July. The filming took place in Cyprus, specifically in the old and new part of Nicosia, as well as in the villages of Analiondas, Saint Theodoros and Potamia”, Corinna Avraamidou told FNE.

Iman is set to be finished in the summer of 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

AB Seahorese Film Productions (Cyprus)

Andros Achilleos: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Directors: Corinna Avraamidou, Kyriacos Tofarides

Scriptwriters: Corinna Avraamidou and Kyriacos Tofarides

DoP: Sofronis Sofroniou

Editor: Elina Antoniou

Production designer: Lisa Tsouloupas

Costumes designers: Lakis Genethlis, Romina Polymniou

Key make-up: Stefani Panagi

Key hair: Menexia Antoniadou

Music: Demetris Zachariou

Production sound mixer and sound designer: Stavros Terlikkas

Sound mixer: Kostas Fylaktides

Cast: Stephanie Atala, Rita Hayek, Andreas Tselepos, Margarita Zachariou, Pambina Georgiou, Prokopis Agathokleous, Varnavas Kyriazis