04-05-2022

PRODUCTION: Harry Connick Jr. and Mira Sorvino Shoot US/Cypriot RomCom The Islander

    NICOSIA: The South African-Cypriot writer/director Stelana Kliris is currently shooting The Islander, a romantic comedy starring Harry Connick Jr. and Mira Sorvino, in Cyprus. The film is a US/Cypriot coproduction funded by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture and supported by the Cyprus Film Commission’s incentives scheme.

    The Islander by Stelana Kliris, credit: meraki(films)The script written by Stelana Kliris follows a musician who finds love on a remote island.

    According to Meraki Films, the film also stars Ali Fumiko Whitney.

    The Islander is produced by US Uinta Productions and Cypriot Meraki Films, in association with the US company Das Films. The producers are Keith Arnold, Steve Shapiro and Stelana Kliris. The film is funded by Uinta Productions and the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, and it is supported by the Cyprus Film Commission’s incentives scheme.

    The project participated in the 2017 Mediterranean Film Institute Script to Film Workshops and also in the 2018 EAVE Producers Workshop.

    Production Information:

    Producers:
    Uinta Productions (USA)
    Meraki Films (Cyprus)
    Credits:
    Director: Stelana Kliris
    Scriptwriter: Stelana Kliris
    Cast: Harry Connick Jr., Mira Sorvino, Ali Fumiko Whitney

