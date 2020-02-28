FilmNewEurope.com
FNE IDF DocBloc: Frem Bows at Berlin Forum
2020-02-28
FREM by Viera Čákanyová
The Czech/Slovak documentary
Frem
will screen in Berlin before opening in Czech cinemas.
Click
HERE
for more information.
