PRAGUE: Seven film films have been selected for the main competition of the 27th edition of the Prague International Film Festival, which will take place 19 - 27 March 2020.
Special guests this year will include Woody Harrelson and Agnieszka Holland. Hirokazu Kore-eda, Czech actress Iva Janzurova and Slovak actor Milan Lasica will receive lifetime achievement awards.
One of the highlights of the event this year will be the FNE AV Innovation Event organised by FNE. A delegation of 12 FNE journalists from 10 different countries have been invited to the festival to attend the opening ceremony, see films and participate in festival press junkets as well as learn more about the latest developments and trends in audiovisual innovation.
The programme curated by the new artistic director Nikolaj Nikitin also includes for the first time a comedy competition with eight titles, and the sections: Eastern Delights, Panorama, Planet Dark, Queer Now, Docs, Generation, Girls in Film, Festival Focus: Busan, TV Now, Tribute: Oren Moverman, Profiles on Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Atom Egoyan and Iva Janzurova, Retrospective Max Ophüls, Special Screening: Jury and Off Program.
LINEUP:
Beanpole / Dylda (Russia)
Directed by Kantemir Balagov
Honey Boy (USA)
Directed by Alma Har'el
Hope (Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Maria Sødahl
Kill It and Leave This Town / Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta (Poland)
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Bombonierka
Coproduced by the National Film Archive - Audiovisual Institute, Adam Mickiewicz Institute, EC1 Lodz - City of Culture, Letko, NoLabel, DI Factory, Gigant Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl)
Martin Eden (Greece, USA, Italy)
Directed by Pietro Marcello
Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Negativ, Film and Music Entertainment, Libra Film Productions, Hai Hui Entertainment, sentimentalfilm
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
You Will Die at 20 (Sudan, France, Egypt, Germany, Norway, Qatar)
Directed by Amjad Abu Alala