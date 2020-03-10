unnamed FEBIOFEST2020 Febio 460x100 px

FNE at Prague IFF 2020: Prague IFF is Cancelled Featured

Prague IFF 2020-03-10

PRAGUE: As of 10 March, in accordance with the position of Government of the Czech Republic and extraordinary measures introduced in connection with the spread in the Czech Republic of the disease COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest is cancelled until further notice.  The Prague IFF – Febiofest plans to move one of the biggest film events in Prague and the Czech Republic to another date in 2020.

Click HERE for the official statement.

