PRAGUE: As of 10 March, in accordance with the position of Government of the Czech Republic and extraordinary measures introduced in connection with the spread in the Czech Republic of the disease COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest is cancelled until further notice. The Prague IFF – Febiofest plans to move one of the biggest film events in Prague and the Czech Republic to another date in 2020.
