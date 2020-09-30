FESTIVALS: EKOFILM to Go Forward with In Cinema Screenings

BRNO: The 46th edition of Ekofilm , which takes place 5 – 25 October 2020 in Brno, will hold its planned cinema screenings but will move its accompanying programme online.

The school programmes have had to be cancelled because of new COVID-19 measures in the Czech Republic. In addition, reduced capacity will necessitate advance booking for attendance at live events.

“When deciding on how to deal with the measures, we did not even consider cancelling the festival, even though it was clear that it could not take place in its originally planned form. However, we will broadcast the opening discussion attended by significant academic and political guests, the opening concert by Captain Demo, the majority of the discussions, and the official award ceremony live on the web and on social networks. Thanks to the online stream, people from all over the Republic and not just those who are currently in Brno will be able to participate in EKOFILM,”said the Festival Production Manager Pavlína Vidnerová.

More information about EKOFILM can be found HERE.