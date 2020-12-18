FNE IDF Podcast: True Story: Merry Christmas, Yiwu: Mladen Kovacevic

This week True Story, a collaborative project between the Institute of Documentary Film and Film New Europe, speaks to Serbian documentary maker Mladen Kovacevic, who speaks about his documentary Merry Christmas, Yiwu, a coproduction between Sweden, Serbia, France, Germany, Belgium and Qatar.

A gorgeous multi-layered narrative of factory and family life in Yiwu, China. How we consume, how we live, and a beautiful exploration of values, culture and questions regarding our global economy are raised in this True Story conversation.

True Story is a new video podcast series dedicated to the documentary film of Central and Eastern Europe.

In-depth interviews, analysis, field reports, live events and much much more with your curious and enthusiastic hosts, Ivona Remundova and Nicole Jennifer Adelman.

Click HERE for our podcast with Mladen Kovacevic: Merry Christmas, Yiwu.