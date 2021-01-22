FNE IDF Podcast: True Story: An Ordinary Country by Tomasz Wolski

This week True Story, a collaborative project between the Institute of Documentary Film and Film New Europe, speaks to Polish documentary maker Tomasz Wolski about his documentary An Ordinary Country.

When footage from the archives of the Polish Secret Service was revealed to filmmaker Tomasz Wolski, his passion for Polish history awakened the need to create An Ordinary Country; a haunting and important remembrance about surveillance, our current behaviours and how to frame, and possibly protect, our privacy and our abilities to improve our lives.

