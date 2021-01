PRAGUE: CEE Animation Forum is accepting application for its 2021 regional pitching, financing and coproduction market through 17 January 2021.

In addition to its two leading events, the pitching of European animated projects in development and the one-to-one meetings, CEE Animation forum is adding a new section, Rising Stars, for student films.

The pitching categories are: Feature Films, TV Series and Specials, Short Films, VR, and Student Films.

CEE Animation Forum will take place between May and June 2021, with more information about the format (onsite or online) to be announced in the coming weeks.