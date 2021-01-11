East Doc Platform Announces Selected Projects

IDF Programme Director Zdeněk Blaha explains the decision to move East Doc Platform fully online for the first time: “We were considering all the options, consulting with experts and trying to predict the situation in March, and all seems not to be in favour of a physical event. Therefore, we have decided to go online and prepare the programme in the best possible way for both project participants and decision makers.”
Individual meetings with projects in production and post-production will take place on 10 and 11 March. The highlight of East Doc Platform, the pitching East Doc Forum with projects in development, will be divided into three pitching sessions, running from 15 to 17 March, followed by individual meetings each day. Two sessions will focus on feature-length documentaries, and one pitching session will be dedicated to documentary series and VR.
Selected projects:
EAST DOC FORUM 2021:
Better to Go Mad in the Wild (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Director: Miro Remo
Producer: Tomáš Hrubý
Expedition 49 (UA, France, Poland)
Director: Alisa Kovalenko
Producer Stephane Siohan
Frankenstein 2.0 (Latvia)
Director: Davis Simanis
Producer: Guntis Trekteris
I Am a Bird Now (Underling In Bird Kingdom) (Estonia)
Director: Marko Raat
Producer: Ivo Felt
I'm Not Everything I Want to Be (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Director: Klára Tasovská
Producer: Lukáš Kokeš
I Used to Be the Mayor (Germany, Hungary)
Director: Alexander Sussmann
Producer: Viv Li
Swinging Fields (Jordan, US, Ireland)
Director: Sareen Hairabedian
Producer: Azza Hourani
The Orphan (Georgia, Iran)
Director: Hosein Jalilvand
Producer Nino Gogua
The Trans Syrian Express (Finland, Poland, Russia)
Director: Alina Rudnitskaya
Producer: Pertti Veijalainen
Waitersgate (Poland, Norway)
Director Konrad Szolajski
Producer: Malgorzata Prociak