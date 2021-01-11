East Doc Platform Announces Selected Projects

PRAGUE: Ten documentaries have been selected to participate in the 10th edition of East Doc Platform, the coproduction, funding and distribution market for documentary filmmakers from Central and Eastern Europe, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film (IDF). Another ten films are in the East Doc Market, and five projects are participating in East Doc Interactive. The programme will take place in an extended online format from 6 to 17 March 2021.

IDF Programme Director Zdeněk Blaha explains the decision to move East Doc Platform fully online for the first time: “We were considering all the options, consulting with experts and trying to predict the situation in March, and all seems not to be in favour of a physical event. Therefore, we have decided to go online and prepare the programme in the best possible way for both project participants and decision makers.”

Individual meetings with projects in production and post-production will take place on 10 and 11 March. The highlight of East Doc Platform, the pitching East Doc Forum with projects in development, will be divided into three pitching sessions, running from 15 to 17 March, followed by individual meetings each day. Two sessions will focus on feature-length documentaries, and one pitching session will be dedicated to documentary series and VR.

Selected projects:

EAST DOC FORUM 2021:

Better to Go Mad in the Wild (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Director: Miro Remo

Producer: Tomáš Hrubý

Expedition 49 (UA, France, Poland)

Director: Alisa Kovalenko

Producer Stephane Siohan

Frankenstein 2.0 (Latvia)

Director: Davis Simanis

Producer: Guntis Trekteris

I Am a Bird Now (Underling In Bird Kingdom) (Estonia)

Director: Marko Raat

Producer: Ivo Felt

I'm Not Everything I Want to Be (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Director: Klára Tasovská

Producer: Lukáš Kokeš

I Used to Be the Mayor (Germany, Hungary)

Director: Alexander Sussmann

Producer: Viv Li

Swinging Fields (Jordan, US, Ireland)

Director: Sareen Hairabedian

Producer: Azza Hourani

The Orphan (Georgia, Iran)

Director: Hosein Jalilvand

Producer Nino Gogua

The Trans Syrian Express (Finland, Poland, Russia)

Director: Alina Rudnitskaya

Producer: Pertti Veijalainen

Waitersgate (Poland, Norway)

Director Konrad Szolajski

Producer: Malgorzata Prociak