FESTIVALS: This Rain Will Never Stop Wins One World Festival 2021

The Czech/Slovak coproduction White on White directed by Viera Čákanyová won the Czech Competition.
Approximately 100 films are available online for Czech audiences till 6 June 2021, while selected premieres of foreign and Czech films will also be screened in open-air and drive-in cinemas in Prague and many other Czech towns from 20 to 28 May 2021.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Competition Jury:
Best Film:
This Rain Will Never Stop (Ukraine, Latvia, Germany, Qatar)
Directed by Alina Gorlova
Grand Jury Prize for Best Director:
Delphine Deloget and Stéphan Correa for The Man Who Was Looking for His Son (France)
Special Prize for Directing:
Aliaksei Paluyan for Courage (Belarus)
Václav Havel Jury (films from the You Have the Right to Know section):
Main Prize:
In the Same Breath (China, USA)
Directed by Nanfu Wang
Václav Havel Special Jury Prize:
Celin Escher for Fly So Far (Sweden, Salvador)
Czech Competition:
Main Prize:
White on White (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Special Jury Prize:
Housing against Everyone (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Tomáš Hlaváček
Regional Jury Prize:
Fly So Far (Sweden, Salvador)
Directed by Celin Escher