FESTIVALS: This Rain Will Never Stop Wins One World Festival 2021

    FESTIVALS: This Rain Will Never Stop Wins One World Festival 2021 photo: Lukáš Bíba

    PRAGUE: The Latvian minority coproduction This Rain Will Never Stop by Alina Gorlova was awarded Best Film in the International Competition of the 23rd One World Festival, whose first segment wrapped on 19 May 2021.

    The Czech/Slovak coproduction White on White directed by Viera Čákanyová won the Czech Competition. 

    Approximately 100 films are available online for Czech audiences till 6 June 2021, while selected premieres of foreign and Czech films will also be screened in open-air and drive-in cinemas in Prague and many other Czech towns from 20 to 28 May 2021.  

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    International Competition Jury:

    Best Film:
    This Rain Will Never Stop (Ukraine, Latvia, Germany, Qatar)
    Directed by Alina Gorlova

    Grand Jury Prize for Best Director:
    Delphine Deloget and Stéphan Correa for The Man Who Was Looking for His Son (France)

    Special Prize for Directing:
    Aliaksei Paluyan for Courage (Belarus)

    Václav Havel Jury (films from the You Have the Right to Know section):

    Main Prize:
    In the Same Breath (China, USA)
    Directed by Nanfu Wang

    Václav Havel Special Jury Prize:
    Celin Escher for Fly So Far (Sweden, Salvador)

    Czech Competition:

    Main Prize:
    White on White (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Viera Čákanyová
     
    Special Jury Prize:
    Housing against Everyone (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Tomáš Hlaváček

    Regional Jury Prize:


    Fly So Far (Sweden, Salvador)
    Directed by Celin Escher

