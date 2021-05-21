FESTIVALS: This Rain Will Never Stop Wins One World Festival 2021

PRAGUE: The Latvian minority coproduction This Rain Will Never Stop by Alina Gorlova was awarded Best Film in the International Competition of the 23rd One World Festival , whose first segment wrapped on 19 May 2021.

The Czech/Slovak coproduction White on White directed by Viera Čákanyová won the Czech Competition.

Approximately 100 films are available online for Czech audiences till 6 June 2021, while selected premieres of foreign and Czech films will also be screened in open-air and drive-in cinemas in Prague and many other Czech towns from 20 to 28 May 2021.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition Jury:

Best Film:

This Rain Will Never Stop (Ukraine, Latvia, Germany, Qatar)

Directed by Alina Gorlova

Grand Jury Prize for Best Director:

Delphine Deloget and Stéphan Correa for The Man Who Was Looking for His Son (France)

Special Prize for Directing:

Aliaksei Paluyan for Courage (Belarus)



Václav Havel Jury (films from the You Have the Right to Know section):

Main Prize:

In the Same Breath (China, USA)

Directed by Nanfu Wang

Václav Havel Special Jury Prize:

Celin Escher for Fly So Far (Sweden, Salvador)

Czech Competition:

Main Prize:

White on White (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová



Special Jury Prize:

Housing against Everyone (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Tomáš Hlaváček

Regional Jury Prize:



Fly So Far (Sweden, Salvador)

Directed by Celin Escher