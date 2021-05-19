Czech Cinemas to Reopen on 24 May 2021

PRAGUE: Czech cinemas with the capacity of under 500 seats are finally getting ready to reopen on 24 May 2021, after a prolonged lockdown since 12 October 2020. However, only one screen cinemas are expected to open, as selling beverages and refreshments in malls is still prohibited.

As a consequence, multiplex cinemas within commercial malls are not expected to open at any capacity.

The director of the multiplex chain Cinestar, Jan Bradáč said that without the possibility to sell food and drink, his company is not planning to return to screening films. He also considers the necessity to check the audience upon their entry in the cinema halls as impractical for a cinema chain.

According to regulations, viewers will need to justify their health by presenting an antigen test not older than 72 hours, a PCR test not older than seven days, a confirmation that they are at least 14 days after the second dose of vaccine, or a confirmation that they are within 90 days of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

On the other hand, the distribution company and cinema owner Aerofilms is planning to celebrate the reopening with the premiere of Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut Falling.