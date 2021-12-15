My Sunny Maad Gets Golden Globe Nomination for Best Animated Film

PRAGUE: My Sunny Maad by acclaimed Czech director Michaela Pavlátová has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category of the Golden Globes, which are scheduled to take place on 9 January 2022. The film is a Czech/French/Slovak coproduction.

The film is the story of a Czech woman who falls in love with an Afghan man, without any realisation about the life and family she will be joining in Afghanistan during the post-Taliban era.

My Sunny Maad had its world premiere in competition at the 2021 Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2021, winning the Jury Award. Pavlátová had begun work on the film in 2018 and received a Eurimages grant of 340,000 EUR in 2019. The film was produced by Kateřina Černá and Petr Oukropec for the Czech company Negativ. It was coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, BFilm.cz, Innervision, Gao Shan and Slovakia’s Plutoon. It was supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre.

