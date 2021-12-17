Karlovy Vary IFF Acquires Czech Distributor Aerofilms

PRAGUE: The KVIFF Group, a newly established entity connected with Karlovy Vary IFF , has announced that it has acquired a majority share in the Aerofilms distribution company. The acquisition was made possible by a recent investment by Rockaway Capital.

The purchase of Aerofilms is designed to expand content of the KVIFF TV streaming platform. Aerofilms is a Czech distributor focused on art house cinema, which also operates the Aerovod VOD platform. Aerofilms CEO Ivo Anderle will retain his position within the company and will also become the head of KVIFF TV.