PRODUCTION: Former Berlinale Shooting Star Aňa Geislerová to Play Ms. President in Czech Rom-Com

PRAGUE: Czech film star and one of 2004 Berlinale Shooting Stars Aňa Geislerová has spent recent weeks as Ms. President on winter Prague locations. The fictional role of the first female president of the Czech Republic in history has been written for the popular actress by the Czech romantic comedies hitmaker Rudolf Havlík.

Aňa Geislerová was discovered by film director and producer Ondrej Trojan when she was only 13 years old. This collaboration marked the beginning of her successful career. With her role in Želary, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2004, she won the Czech Lion for Best Actress that same year. Recently, she has created a successful role of Vaclav Havel's wife in Slavek Horak's film about the famous Czech dissident and president.

Director and scriptwriter Rudolf Havlík has created five feature films so far, mostly box office hits in the Czech Republic, including Fairy Tales for Emma or What Men Desire. "The idea of an attractive female president leaving the residence incognito and falling in love in the city of Prague with an attractive ordinary man (Ondřej Vetchý) inspired me after I worked with Aňa for the first time on Fairy Tales for Emma", Havlík stated. „This role was written for her and she was the best possible actress for the role of Ms. President“.

The film is produced by Šárka Cimbalová from Marlene Film Production. "We returned to our previous successful co-operation on another romantic comedy, The Fairy Tale Teller", says Cimbálová. Aleš Týbl is Executive Producer again after the successful film The Painted Bird, based on Jerzy Kosiński's novel of the same title, premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

Cinema release is expected in the summer of 2022. The film will be distributed by Bioscop.

Click HERE for a behind-the scenes video from the shoot.

Production information:

Marlene Film Production

Credits:

Director: Rudolf Havlík

Scriptwriter: Rudolf Havlík

DoP: Václav Tlapák

Editor: Jan Mattlach

Costume designer: Tatiana Kováříková

Composer: Ondřej Konvička

Cast: Aňa Geislerová, Ondřej Vetchý, Juraj Loj, Oskar Hes