FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR 2022: Producer Hana Blaha Šilarová

FNE’s Georgian correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Czech Hana Blaha Šilarová, producer at Frame Films , about the challenges she has faced as a producer during the pandemic, as well as about the post-pandemic recovery of the Czech film industry. Hana also talked about her latest projects and the path of cinema that she has to go through.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

The 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries (YR2021) project brings together filmmakers and cultural professionals across the V4 to cooperate in the recovery of the film industry, which has been badly damaged by the COVID pandemic, and to reconnect with cinema audiences across the region and across borders. We want to share the lessons learned about reaching audiences online and the advantages of hybrid events in creating new connections across the Visegrad region.