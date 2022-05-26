FNE at Zlin Film Festival 2022: Czech Children’s Festival Announces Programme Lineup

The festival´s main competition presents ten feature films for children, with the opening fantasy animated film Journey to Yourland, a Czech/Slovak/Belgian coproduction directed by Peter Budinský. Also in the lineup is the Vietnamese film Maika directed by Ham Tran, Czech TV series Fallen from the sky, which was very popular in Vietnam.
In other sections, the short animated films' section selected 50 projects from 22 countries. Seven feature-length documentaries for young audiences will compete at the ZlínFest. Student films' competition contains 43 students' films, 15 features, 20 animated and 8 documentaries.
The Zlin Industry Days 2022 brings together numerous film professionals producing feature and animated films for children and youth, and includes conferences, presentations, workshops, specialists' meetings and informal discussions on the common topic of the development of films and TV programmes for children and youth.
Main Competition:
Journey to Yourland (Czech, Slovakia, Belgium)
Directed by Peter Budinský
Maika, (2022, Vietnam)
Directed by Ham Tran
How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia)
Directed by Radivoje Andrec
Tales of Franz (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Johannes Schmid
My Robot Brother (Denmark)
Directed by Frederik Nørgaard
The Path (Germany)
Directed by Tobias Wiemann
Singo (Iran)
Directed by Alireza Mohammadi
Gandhi & Co (India)
Directed by Manish Saini
Pil´s Adventure (France)
Directed by Julien Fournet
Dragon Princess (France)
Directed by Anthony Roux, Jean-Jacques Denis