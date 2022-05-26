FNE at Zlin Film Festival 2022: Czech Children’s Festival Announces Programme Lineup

PRAGUE: The 62nd Zlin Festival of films for children and youth, which takes place from 26 May to 1 June 2022, has announced its programme lineup as well as its industry event for film professionals. The international competition in six sections will screen 276 films from 49 countries.

The festival´s main competition presents ten feature films for children, with the opening fantasy animated film Journey to Yourland, a Czech/Slovak/Belgian coproduction directed by Peter Budinský. Also in the lineup is the Vietnamese film Maika directed by Ham Tran, Czech TV series Fallen from the sky, which was very popular in Vietnam.

In other sections, the short animated films' section selected 50 projects from 22 countries. Seven feature-length documentaries for young audiences will compete at the ZlínFest. Student films' competition contains 43 students' films, 15 features, 20 animated and 8 documentaries.

The Zlin Industry Days 2022 brings together numerous film professionals producing feature and animated films for children and youth, and includes conferences, presentations, workshops, specialists' meetings and informal discussions on the common topic of the development of films and TV programmes for children and youth.

Main Competition:

Journey to Yourland (Czech, Slovakia, Belgium)

Directed by Peter Budinský

Maika, (2022, Vietnam)

Directed by Ham Tran

How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia)

Directed by Radivoje Andrec

Tales of Franz (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Johannes Schmid

My Robot Brother (Denmark)

Directed by Frederik Nørgaard

The Path (Germany)

Directed by Tobias Wiemann

Singo (Iran)

Directed by Alireza Mohammadi

Gandhi & Co (India)

Directed by Manish Saini

Pil´s Adventure (France)

Directed by Julien Fournet

Dragon Princess (France)

Directed by Anthony Roux, Jean-Jacques Denis