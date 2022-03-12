FESTIVALS: One World Film Festival 2022 Announces Programme

PRAGUE: The 24th edition of the One World International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival will run from 21 March till 3 April in twenty five Czech towns under the theme Journeys of Freedom.

The festival’s director Ondřej Kamenický explains the theme as follows, “The effort to promote human rights and help where it is needed using all possible (and even impossible) means is always difficult and does not bring results overnight. Quite to the contrary. While twenty years ago it seemed as if the fragmented world was slowly, but nevertheless surely, coming closer to a better unified world, today’s situation is far from any optimistic expectations. Nonetheless, through this year’s festival programme you will find stories of people who are tirelessly fighting for freedom and democracy, proving that active resistance to injustice has a purpose and will never go away no matter what happens.”

Click HERE for information on the programme.