PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 2.56 m EUR to seven feature films, including three debut features, in its first batch of production grants in 2022.

The biggest grant of 600,000 EUR went to Waves directed by Jiří Mádl and produced by Dawson Productions.

New projects by Aurel Klimt, Petr Kubík, as well as Tomáš Weinreb and Petr Kazda also received funding. The supported debut features are to be directed by Veronika Lišková, Evženie Brabcová and Piaoyu Xie.

