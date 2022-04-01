Watch FNE Visegrad Panel Podcast: Festivals 2.0: How to Approach Audience in Post-COVID Era

The Panel discussion Festivals 2.0: How to Approach the Audience in the Post-COVID Era, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film in cooperation with Film New Europe and One World Film Festival , and supported by the International Visegrad Fund , was held on 30 March 2022 at 5:30 pm (CET) at Kino 35 (French Institute in Prague) within the East Doc Platform .

No sector of the film industry has remained unaffected by the pandemic, film festivals not excluded. What is their future as platforms for distributing films that audiences will not see elsewhere, and as unique venues for direct encounters between filmmakers and visitors?



The introductory speech held by Petr Szczepanik from the Department of Film Studies of the Faculty of Arts of Charles University was followed by a panel discussion with representatives of Visegrad festivals about their ways of coping with the difficult situation and their plans for future editions: Martin Horyna (Karlovy Vary IFF), Barbara Orlicz-Szczypuła (Krakow Film Festival) and Enikö Gyureskó (Verzio International Human Rights Documentary FF). The panel will be moderated by Tomáš Poštulka (One World Film Festival).