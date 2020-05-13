Estonia Announces Support for Film Industry

The film industry measures support freelancers, distributors and cinemas, as well as new productions. Additional support goes to freelancers working in the creative sector. Financial support measures in the cultural and audiovisual sector in Estonia are coordinated by the Ministry of Culture, but handled by EFI.



“The aim of the measures is to ensure the resilience of the sector and to focus our activities on mitigating various short-term as well as longer-term challenges - creative, financial, cultural and societal. Most of the problems that have arisen in recent months, mostly concern those areas of the film industry which are particularly vulnerable, such as freelance creators, authors and technical staff, art-house cinemas, small and medium-sized production, service and marketing enterprises in the film industry,” said CEO of Estonian Film Institute, Edith Sepp.



Of the 1.3 m EUR, 800,000 EUR goes to film production, distribution and cinemas. This scheme supports art house cinemas and companies whose production (development, shooting, post-production) and distribution activities have been interrupted due to the emergency situation. The remaining 500,000 EUR goes to film productions. The Estonian Film Institute hopes to announce a new call for additional funding for June 2020.



Additional measures from the Estonian Film Institute include online distribution support and development of an online platform for shorts. The Estonian Film Institute will increase the budget of the second application round for full-length feature and animated film screenplays to support writing opportunities. Alongside Estonian producers, the Estonian Film Institute is working for the extension of the Film Estonia cash rebate so that the measure could be extended to domestic capital.

In April 2020, Estonian Film Institute opened its exceptional Covid-19 call for 1-minute films in cooperation with Estonian Year of Digital Culture and the films have to be delivered by 15 June 2020.