FNE at Cannes Online 2020: Estonian Film

Estonian Film Institute is present on June 22-23.

North Star Film Alliance will take over on 24th.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has the stage on 25th.

Film Estonia Cash Rebate & regional film funds will wrap up the market on 26th.



Who are attending?

The attending professionals from the Estonian Film Insitute are:

Edith Sepp / CEO / June 22-26

Eda Koppel / Head of Marketing / June 22-26

Aurelia Aasa / International Distribution Coordinator / June 22-23

Mirjam Mikk / Marketing Assistant / June 22-24

Anu Ernits / Creative Europe Estonia / June 22-23

Filipp Kruusvall / Documentary Film Commissioner / June 22-26

Nele Paves, the Film Estonia Commissioner, will be available on Friday, June 26th together with our regional funds.

You can contact her:

