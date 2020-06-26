FNE at Cannes Online 2020: Film Estonia Cash Rebate and regional funds at Marché du Film

Estonia will wrap up the Cannes market with Film Estonia Cash Rebate and regional film funds, who will be available tomorrow, June 26th.

Film Estonia Cash Rebate

Film Estonia Cash Rebate supports the production of feature films, feature documentaries, animation films, animation series, high-end TV-drama and the post-production of all beforementioned works.

An application can be made for international production service or co-production to receive a cash rebate up to 30% on eligible production costs.

Among other international projects Film Estonia has recently supported Christopher Nolan’s greatly anticipated feature film Tenet.

Nele Paves / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tartu Film Fund

Tartu Film Fund offers financing options for the shooting and post-production. Tartu Film Fund covers up to 20% of eligible costs incurred in the Tartu area.

One of the recently funded projects co-financed by the Tartu Film Fund is the Danish-Estonian-Belgian co-production Erna at War, directed by the Danish director Henrik Ruben Genz. The main producer is the Danish production company Nimbus Film. Its co-producers are Nafta Films (Estonia) and Entre Chien & Loup (Belgium).

Kristiina Reidolv / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Inga Koppel / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Viru Film Fund

Viru Film Fund is based in Eastern Estonia, known for its industrial landscapes and wild nature. Viru Film Fund co-funds feature films, documentaries and TV-series. Previously supported projects include Eternal Road and Mihkel.

Piia Tamm / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Write to attending professionals to set up a meeting.