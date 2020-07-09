Lithuania and Slovenia Send Projects to European Genre Lab

TALLINN: The Lithuanian film Meat to Maths by Emilija Riviere and the Slovenian film The Vultures by Vida Breže are among the eight projects selected to participate in the European Genre Forum , an Estonian/Croatian/Dutch initiative.

The European Genre Forum is organised by Black Nights Film Festival from Tallinn; Imagine Film Festival from Amsterdam and Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival, to connect young and upcoming European film talents working on genre films. The participants will attend two labs, the first at Fantastic Zagreb 16 – 19 July 2020, the second at the Baltic Event in late November.

Meat to Maths is a sci-fi psychological drama produced by Ramunas Povilanskas for Povilanskas Films. The story’s main characters are a student and a robot who need to develop a bond of trust to confront a dark secret.

The Vultures, while undefined in terms of its genre, is a mystery set in an isolated mountain cabin where seven elite lawyers are taking part in a team-building session as punishment for a theft by one of them. The film is produced by Zoran Dževerdanović for Blade Production.