FNE at Black Nights FF 2020: Baltic Competition: Veiko Õunpuu’s The Last Ones

The Last Ones takes place in the Lapland tundra, in a mining village filled with tensions between reindeer herders and local miners. Rupi (Pääru Oja) is a tough young miner, estranged from his family. He falls in love with his friend’s wife, who has also caught the eye of the owner of the mine.
In the director's words, The Last Ones is “a Western-like Northern film about love, crime and revenge, that portrays the moral erosion that follows when industrial revolution takes over places and people whose lives were previously attuned to nature.”
The film was produced by Estonia's Homeless Bob Production OÜ and coproduced by Finland's Bufo and the Netherland's PRPL. It received support from the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Finnish Film Foundation, Yle, and Lapland Film Commission and Creative Europe MEDIA.
The filming took place form August to November 2017 in Lapland, with a production budget reported as 1.4 million EUR.
Production information:
Homeless Bob Production
http://www.homelessbob.ee
Credits:
Director: Veiko Õunpuu
Screenwriters: Heikki Huttu-Hiltunen, Eero Tammi, Veiko Õunpuu
Producer: Katrin Kissa
Co-producers: Mark Lwoff, Misha Jaari,
DoP: Sten-Johan Lill
Cast: Pääru Oja, Tommi Korpela, Laura Birn