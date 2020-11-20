FNE at Black Nights FF 2020: Baltic Competition: Veiko Õunpuu’s The Last Ones

TALLINN: The Last Ones / Viimane, an Estonian/Finnish/Dutch coproduction directed by the acclaimed award-winning Estonian director Veiko Õunpuu, is screening in the Baltic Competition of the 24th Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ), which runs through 29 November 2020. The film has recently been selected as Estonia's candidate for the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the best international feature film category.

The Last Ones takes place in the Lapland tundra, in a mining village filled with tensions between reindeer herders and local miners. Rupi (Pääru Oja) is a tough young miner, estranged from his family. He falls in love with his friend’s wife, who has also caught the eye of the owner of the mine.

In the director's words, The Last Ones is “a Western-like Northern film about love, crime and revenge, that portrays the moral erosion that follows when industrial revolution takes over places and people whose lives were previously attuned to nature.”

The film was produced by Estonia's Homeless Bob Production OÜ and coproduced by Finland's Bufo and the Netherland's PRPL. It received support from the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Finnish Film Foundation, Yle, and Lapland Film Commission and Creative Europe MEDIA.

The filming took place form August to November 2017 in Lapland, with a production budget reported as 1.4 million EUR.

Production information:

Homeless Bob Production

http://www.homelessbob.ee

Credits:

Director: Veiko Õunpuu

Screenwriters: Heikki Huttu-Hiltunen, Eero Tammi, Veiko Õunpuu

Producer: Katrin Kissa

Co-producers: Mark Lwoff, Misha Jaari,

DoP: Sten-Johan Lill

Cast: Pääru Oja, Tommi Korpela, Laura Birn