TALLINN: Cinemas and theatres reopened in Estonia on 24 May 2021, as the country has been registering the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the Baltic States for a month. Cinemas will work at 50 percent of their capacity.

The maximum size of the audience allowed to attend outdoor events has also been increased to 250.

The Estonian government decided to close cinemas and other cultural establishments as of 1 March 2021, based on a new set of restrictions approved on 25 February 2021.