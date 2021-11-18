FNE at Tallinn Black Nights FF 2021: Perpetuity

The film, adapted from a short story by Sandor Tar, is set in a village in the ruined aftermath of a war. The central character is a soldier trying to survive and find meaning in a world without a future.

It was produced by Ferenc Pusztai for KMH Film. Pálfi co-wrote the script with Zsofia Ruttkay. The DoP was Tamas Dobos.

The film is also one of 19 films presented at the festival as part of a country focus on Hungary.

Pálfi won the European Discovery - European Film Award for his 2002 debut feature film Hukkle, a low-budget, nearly dialogue-free film. It went on to win over a dozen more awards and establish the director as someone to watch. His second feature film Taxidermia was selected for the Cannes Un Certain Regarde section in 2006. The surrealistic film with elements of horror, comedy and drama made it clear that Pálfi was going to defy expectations. His 2009 film I am Not Your Friend combined a short documentary filmed in a pre-school (and giving the film its title) with an improvised film about relationships starring a cast of amateur actors. Pálfi turned to comedy with his 2014 film Free Fall and sci-fi with His Master’s Voice in 2018.

Production information:

KMH Film

Credits:

Director: György Pálfi

Writer: György Pálfi, Zsofia Ruttkay

DoP: Tamas Dobos

Cast: Mercedesz Ersek-Obadovics, Julia Ubrankovics, Csaba Gosztonyi, Tamas Polgar, Attila Menszator-Heresz