FNE at Tallinn Black Nights FF 2021: Songs for a Fox

TALLINN: Kristijonas Vildžiūnas’s fifth feature film Songs for a Fox / Dainos lapei has its world premiere in the main competition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival , which runs 12 – 28 November 2021. The film is a Lithuanian/Latvian/Estonian coproduction.

Songs for a Fox was produced by Lithuania's Studio Uljana Kim in coproduction with Latvia’s Locomotive Productions and Estonia’s Eesti Joonisfilm.

Vildžiūnas, who was a popular rock musician before turning to filmmaking, had his previous films at Cannes and Venice and won the Special Jury Prize at Tallinn in 2006 for his second film, As esi tu. Songs for a Fox mixes his own music into a fantasy/drama about a rock singer who retreats to a remote house in the country surrounded by swamps, hoping to meet his lost love. The film incorporates 3D animation and VFX, and was shot on location.

The film received a Eurimages grant in 2019. It was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

Production information:

Producer:

Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania)

Coproducers:

Locomotive Productions (Latvia)

Eesti Joonisfilm (Estonia)

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia

Credits:

Director: Kristijonas Vildžiūnas

Writer: Kristijonas Vildžiūnas

DoP: Jurgis Kmins

Cast: Lukas Malinauskas, Agnese Cirule, Rokas Rinkevicius, Mantas Zemleckas, Saulius Bareikis