Annecy Calls for Georgian Animation Film Projects

TBILISI: The Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Film Center Georgian Film-Abkhazeti and “Saqanima” Georgian Animators Association, with the support of the French Institute of Georgia and the Georgian National Film Center , have announced the call for the 6th Animation Film Project Development/Pitching training.

Animators from Armenia are also eligible to take part in the competition this year. The ReAnimania Yerevan Animated Film Festival will help finance the expenses of the winning participant from Armenia.

The deadline for applications is 14 September 2020.

Six animated film projects will be selected by the experts of Annecy Festival.

A producer selected by the Annecy Festival will arrive in Tbilisi and will conduct a 5-day training workshop from 28 September to 2 October 2020 (working language English) for the authors of the selected projects.

As a result of the trainings, one project will be selected by the experts of Annecy Festival, to be presented at the MIFA market of Annecy Festival in June 2021.

The travel expenses of the Georgian participant will be covered by the Georgian National Film Center, and the Annecy Festival will provide the accreditation.

The French organisation NEF (nouvelles écritures pour le film d'animation) has a residency programme for animators Fontevraud residency (one month project development under the guidance of renowned experts). The best project of the workshop will receive one month Fontevraud residency for the year 2021. Detailed information regarding the submission of documents and application conditions can be found HERE.