FESTIVALS: Tbilisi Film Festival 2020 Announces Lineup

The film festival combines industry days, masterclasses and film screenings. Twenty full-length films will be presented in two sections: World Cinema and Made in Germany. Online film screenings will be held from 14 to 20 December. There is no competition section this year.
The industry platform is hosting its first International Pitching Forum, Georgian-Baltic Bridge. The forum takes place online from 30 November to 2 December. Its focus is on Georgia and the Baltic Countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The platform will offer training in storyline development, project presentation, pitch and packaging, as well as individual consultations with producers and experts.
Projects selected for the Pitching Forum:
Georgia:
Air Blue Silk
Directed by Irine Jordania
Produced by Elene Margvelashvili
Ia
Directed by Keti Machavariani
Produced by Nato Sikharulidze, Sunny Films
Coproduced by Terra Incognita Films
No More
Directed by Keko Tchelilidze
Produced by Kote Kalandadze, Parachute Films
Pale Sunsets
Directed by Avtandil Chachibaia
Produced by Mariam Bitsadze
The Real Beings
Directed by Vakhtang Jajanidze
Produced by Tamar Golava, Ltd. 1 Drop Film
When You're 17
Directed by Giorgi Mukhadze
Produced by Nato Sikharulidze, Terra Incognita Films
Estonia:
Familiar Strangers
Directed by Carlos Lesmes
Produced by Tina Savy
Werewolf
Directed by Ieva Magi
Produced by Christopher Peer
Lithuania:
The Hood
Directed by Andrius Lekavicius
Produced by Gabriel Weissunaite
Man Who Desalinated the Sea
Directed by Zurab Jijilava
Produced by Emilia Slusconite, Victoria Seinut
Tblisi IFF Line-up:
A Fish Swimming Upside Down (Germany, China)
Directed by Eliza Petkova
Another Round (Denmark, Sweden, USA)
Directed by Thomas Vinterberg
Apples (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)
Directed by Christos Nikou
Produced by Boo Productions and Lava Films
Coproduced by Perfo Production and Musou Music Group
Bad Tales (Italy)
Directed by Damiano D'Innocenzo,Fabio D'Innocenzo
Produced by Pepito Produzioni, Rai Cinema
Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Slovakia, Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Madants, Furia Film
Conference (Russia, Estonia)
Directed by Ivan I. Tverdovskiy
Coproduced by Nafta Films (Estonia)
Delete History (France, Belgium)
Directed by Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern
Father (Serbia, Croatia, France, Germany, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Srdan Golubovic
Produced by Baš Čelik
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Film Fund
I Am Greta (Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, Germany)
Directed by Nathan Grossman
Into Dad’s Woods (Belgium, France, Switzerland)
Directed by Véro Cratzborn
Laila in Haifa (Israel, France)
Directed by Amos Gitai
Memory House (Brazil, France)
Directed by João Paulo Miranda Maria
Model Olimpia (Germany)
Directed by Frédéric Hambalek
Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert
Produced by Lava Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Siberia (Italy, Germany, Mexico)
Directed by Abel Ferrara
Produced by Vivo Film
Sisters Apart (Germany, Greece)
Directed by Daphne Charizani
Summer of ’85 (France, Belgium)
Directed by François Ozon
The Roads Not Taken (USA, United Kingdom, Sweden)
Directed by Sally Potter
The Woman Who Ran (South Korea)
Directed by Sang-soo Hong
Undine (Germany, France)
Directed by Christian Petzold