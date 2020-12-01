FESTIVALS: Tbilisi Film Festival 2020 Announces Lineup

TBILISI: The 21st edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival opened in an online from on 30 November 2020 and runs through 20 December. The films will be screened on the online platform Festival Scope and will be free to the public.

The film festival combines industry days, masterclasses and film screenings. Twenty full-length films will be presented in two sections: World Cinema and Made in Germany. Online film screenings will be held from 14 to 20 December. There is no competition section this year.

The industry platform is hosting its first International Pitching Forum, Georgian-Baltic Bridge. The forum takes place online from 30 November to 2 December. Its focus is on Georgia and the Baltic Countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The platform will offer training in storyline development, project presentation, pitch and packaging, as well as individual consultations with producers and experts.

Projects selected for the Pitching Forum:

Georgia:

Air Blue Silk

Directed by Irine Jordania

Produced by Elene Margvelashvili

Ia

Directed by Keti Machavariani

Produced by Nato Sikharulidze, Sunny Films

Coproduced by Terra Incognita Films

No More

Directed by Keko Tchelilidze

Produced by Kote Kalandadze, Parachute Films

Pale Sunsets

Directed by Avtandil Chachibaia

Produced by Mariam Bitsadze

The Real Beings

Directed by Vakhtang Jajanidze

Produced by Tamar Golava, Ltd. 1 Drop Film

When You're 17

Directed by Giorgi Mukhadze

Produced by Nato Sikharulidze, Terra Incognita Films

Estonia:

Familiar Strangers

Directed by Carlos Lesmes

Produced by Tina Savy

Werewolf

Directed by Ieva Magi

Produced by Christopher Peer

Lithuania:

The Hood

Directed by Andrius Lekavicius

Produced by Gabriel Weissunaite

Man Who Desalinated the Sea

Directed by Zurab Jijilava

Produced by Emilia Slusconite, Victoria Seinut

Tblisi IFF Line-up:

A Fish Swimming Upside Down (Germany, China)

Directed by Eliza Petkova

Another Round (Denmark, Sweden, USA)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Apples (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)

Directed by Christos Nikou

Produced by Boo Productions and Lava Films

Coproduced by Perfo Production and Musou Music Group

Bad Tales (Italy)

Directed by Damiano D'Innocenzo,Fabio D'Innocenzo

Produced by Pepito Produzioni, Rai Cinema

Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Slovakia, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production

Coproduced by Madants, Furia Film

Conference (Russia, Estonia)

Directed by Ivan I. Tverdovskiy

Coproduced by Nafta Films (Estonia)

Delete History (France, Belgium)

Directed by Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern

Father (Serbia, Croatia, France, Germany, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Srdan Golubovic

Produced by Baš Čelik

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Film Fund

I Am Greta (Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, Germany)

Directed by Nathan Grossman

Into Dad’s Woods (Belgium, France, Switzerland)

Directed by Véro Cratzborn

Laila in Haifa (Israel, France)

Directed by Amos Gitai

Memory House (Brazil, France)

Directed by João Paulo Miranda Maria

Model Olimpia (Germany)

Directed by Frédéric Hambalek

Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Produced by Lava Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Siberia (Italy, Germany, Mexico)

Directed by Abel Ferrara

Produced by Vivo Film

Sisters Apart (Germany, Greece)

Directed by Daphne Charizani

Summer of ’85 (France, Belgium)

Directed by François Ozon

The Roads Not Taken (USA, United Kingdom, Sweden)

Directed by Sally Potter

The Woman Who Ran (South Korea)

Directed by Sang-soo Hong

Undine (Germany, France)

Directed by Christian Petzold