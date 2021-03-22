Tea Tsulukiani Appointed New Georgian Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth

TBILISI: Tea Tsulukiani was appointed by the Parliament as the Minister of the newly created Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth of Georgia on 19 March 2020. Tsulukiani will take office on 22 March .

Tsulukiani was born in 1975 and holds a Master's degree in Public Administration (MPA) from the École nationale d'administration (ENA) in France. From 2012 to 2020, she was the Minister of Justice of Georgia. From 2020 to the present she has been a member of the Parliament of Georgia and chaired the Committee for Education, Science and Culture.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Georgia was divided into two government agencies: the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, on 16 March 2020. The decision was supported by a unanimous vote.